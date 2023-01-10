Daniel Day Published 8:16 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Daniel Day

Oct. 17, 1948–Jan. 7, 2023

Daniel “Danny” Franklin Day, 74, of Ashland, Kentucky, formerly of Ironton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at King’ Daughter Medical Center.

He was born Oct. 17, 1948, to the late Harland and Mary (Gannon) Day.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia “Ginger” (Ford) Day.

Danny was a 1967 graduate of Dawson Bryant High School then joined the United States Army and proudly served his country with two tours in Vietnam.

He retired after nearly 23 years of service as a master sergeant in the Special Forces and a member of the 173rd Airborne Brigade.

After retirement, he was highly involved with the 173rd Airborne Association and the Wounded Warriors Project.

Danny was also a fifty-year member of the Masonic Lodge, long time member of El Hasa Shrine and member of the Valley of Cincinnati Scottish Rite.

Danny will be missed by so many and he lived his life to the fullest.

Many days were spent around his friends and family on the “Veranda,” telling stories and enjoying each other’s company.

He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald “Bubby” Day; and a sister, Yvonne Bonnie Wilson.

Along with his wife, those left to celebrate his life are two sons, D. Eric (Sueann) Day, of Ironton and Scott (Missy) Day, of Pedro; and grandchildren Morgan, Vance, Grant, and Gracie Day, all of Ironton and Victor and Harper Day, of Pedro. He is also survived by his sister Dorothy “Dottie” Webb, of Coal Grove; and several nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss him greatly.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Willie Purdee officiating.

Masonic service will begin at 12:45 p.m. by South Point Lodge 497.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the services at the funeral home.

A burial with Military Honors will take place on a later date at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery NE.

Honorary pallbearers are Dale McKenzie, Brian Lemaster, Steve Weiss, Vance Day, Grant Day, Victor Day and Bob Sizemore.

To make online condolences to the Day family please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.