Daren Ray McKenzie died Jan. 5, 2023.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com