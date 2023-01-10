Elmer Brafford Published 8:08 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Elmer Brafford

March 28, 1932–Jan. 8, 2023

Elmer Brafford, 90, of South Point, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Elmer was born March 28, 1932, in Minford, a son of the late Buddie and Nora Wheeler Brafford.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Litz Brafford; two sisters, Marie Miller and Irene Cutler; and five brothers, Lunda Brafford, Rod Brafford, Elwood Brafford, Lonnie Brafford and Delmas Brafford.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Korean Conflict.

Elmer is survived by his two sons, Jerry (Debra) Brafford, of Reynoldsburg, and Craig Brafford, of South Point; one sister, Nola Kinker; and three grandchildren, Nicholas Brafford, Corey Brafford, and Hannah Brafford.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Rev. Ron Litz officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Friends may visit from noon­–2 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.