Herd men’s hoops hosts USM on national TV on Thursday Published 6:07 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

By CODY LINN

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men’s basketball team (13-4, 1-2 Sun Belt) welcomes the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (14-3, 3-1 Sun Belt) for a nationally televised game on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. in the Cam Henderson Center.

PROMOTIONS

Marshall Athletics will be giving away $500 in dining dollars away to one lucky student during halftime!

Game Information

Date: January 12, 2023

Opponent: Southern Miss

Place: Huntington, West Virginia

Arena: Cam Henderson Center

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

Live Video: ESPN2

Radio Broadcast: Click Here

Game Notes: Click Here

Coming into the contest, fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey has 2,291 points in his career. The native of Columbus, Ohio, is just 42 points away from passing John Taft’s total of 2,332 points for third most in program history.

Freshman Micah Handlogten has six double-doubles this season after notching 19 points and 19 rebounds in Saturday’s win over Coastal Carolina. This ranks the center in a tie for first among NCAA Division I men’s basketball freshman in double-doubles this season.

For more detailed information, check out the game notes.

SCOUTING SOUTHERN MISS

The Golden Eagles enter the weekend as the conference leaders in scoring defense holding their opponents to 62.0 points per game this season.

Southern Miss was picked to finish 13th in the SBC Preseason Coaches Poll, but currently sits in a tie for first with a 3-1 league record through four games.

Austin Crowley is in the nation in steals with 42 (2.47 per game). Crowley also leads his side with 17.2 points per game, fifth most in the Sun Belt.

DeAndre Pinckney was named the conference player of the week after averaging 22.5 points and 12.0 rebounds per game last week against Louisiana and ULM.

