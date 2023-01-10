Lyndell Porter Published 3:27 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Lyndell Junior Porter, 73, of South Point, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Porter.

Funeral services will be 6:30 p.m. Friday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point.

Visitation is 5–6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in his memory.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.