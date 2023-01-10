Paul Washburn Published 11:36 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Oct. 8, 1947–Jan. 6, 2023

Paul David Washburn, 75, of Washington Court House, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at a local health care facility.

The Lawrence County native was born Oct. 8, 1947, the son of the late Paul Perry Washburn and Ruth Lenoka Dove Washburn.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jimmie Smallwood Washburn, who passed away in 2007.

Paul was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and a former Run Station Operator for Chabots Service Station.

He was a United States Army veteran who proudly served our country.

He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by two sons, David Perry Washburn, of Ironton and Aaron James Washburn, of Morehead, Kentucky; a daughter, Lenoka Elizabeth Washburn, of Georgia; a sister, Sharon Kay (Mike) Blevins, of Ironton; nephew, Paul William (Amy) Blevins, of Franklin Furnace; niece, Jenny (Michael) Maines, of Ironton; grandchildren, Chris, Ashley, and Heather Washburn, of Georgia; and great nieces and nephews, Wyatt Blevins, Brooklyn Blevins, Haley Maines and Taylor Maines

Funeral Services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jim Lee Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

To offer the family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.