Proctorville announces new meeting schedule for council Published 12:00 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

PROCTORVILLE — The Village of Proctorville has announced changes to its meeting schedule for council.

Mayor Rick Dunfee said the council will meet on the third Wednesday of each month through March, with the meting at 7:30 p.m. at village hall.

In April, the meeting will change to the third Thursday of each month and take place at 6 p.m.

Dunfee said he also wants to thank residents for letting their faucets drip during the freeze from the polar vortex over the Christmas weekend. He said these efforts protecting the village’s water system from breaks.

The next meeting of council will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 18.