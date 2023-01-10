Proctorville announces new meeting schedule for council

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

By Heath Harrison

PROCTORVILLE — The Village of Proctorville has announced changes to its meeting schedule for council.

Mayor Rick Dunfee said the council will meet on the third Wednesday of each month through March, with the meting at 7:30 p.m. at village hall.

In April, the meeting will change to the third Thursday of each month and take place at 6 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

Dunfee said he also wants to thank residents for letting their faucets drip during the freeze from the polar vortex over the Christmas weekend. He said these efforts protecting the village’s water system from breaks.

The next meeting of council will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 18.

More News

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear named as ARC state’s co-chair

Man, son go hungry trying to please picky townfolks

Sweeping law changes OK’d by DeWine

AG Yost halts ‘car warranty’ robocallers

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would you like to see the Lawrence County Commission focus on most for 2023?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections