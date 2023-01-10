Reds Caravan visits Huntington Mall Jan. 26
Published 6:56 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023
CINCINNATI — The annual Cincinnati Reds Caravan will spend a week on the road and two days in the Tri-State area.
After beginning on Monday, Jan. 23, in Hamilton, the Red will begin a trek through Reds Country that includes a stop in Charleston, W.Va., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and then the Huntington (W.Va.) Mall on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Reds’ manager David Bell will be visiting every stop and with Reds players, team personal and mascots.
Email newsletter signup
Fans will have the opportunity to get an autograph and take part in a question and answer session.
Here is the caravan schedule:
MONDAY, JANUARY 23
- Hamilton, Ohio
- Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill
- 5-7 p.m. ET
TUESDAY, JANUARY 24
- Batesville, Indiana
- Southeastern Indiana YMCA
- 6-8 p.m. ET
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25
- Charleston, West Virginia
- Location TBD
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. ET
THURSDAY, JANUARY 26
- Huntington, West Virginia
- Huntington Mall
- 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET
FRIDAY, JANUARY 27
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Louisville Slugger Field
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. ET
- • Columbus, Ohio
- Polaris Fashion Place
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. ET
SATURDAY, JANUARY 28
- Lima, Ohio
- Apollo Career Center
- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET
- • Dayton, Ohio
- National Museum of the United States Air Force
- 3-5 p.m. ET
- • Bowling Green, Kentucky
- Location TBD
- 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (10-11:30 a.m. CT)
- • Lexington, Kentucky
- LexLive
- 3-5 p.m. ET
*Schedule and appearances subject to change.