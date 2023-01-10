Reds Caravan visits Huntington Mall Jan. 26 Published 6:56 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

CINCINNATI — The annual Cincinnati Reds Caravan will spend a week on the road and two days in the Tri-State area.

After beginning on Monday, Jan. 23, in Hamilton, the Red will begin a trek through Reds Country that includes a stop in Charleston, W.Va., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and then the Huntington (W.Va.) Mall on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Reds’ manager David Bell will be visiting every stop and with Reds players, team personal and mascots.

Fans will have the opportunity to get an autograph and take part in a question and answer session.

Here is the caravan schedule:

MONDAY, JANUARY 23

Hamilton, Ohio

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill

5-7 p.m. ET

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24

Batesville, Indiana

Southeastern Indiana YMCA

6-8 p.m. ET

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

Charleston, West Virginia

Location TBD

5:30-7:30 p.m. ET

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington Mall

4:30-6:30 p.m. ET

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville Slugger Field

5:30-7:30 p.m. ET

• Columbus, Ohio

Polaris Fashion Place

5:30-7:30 p.m. ET

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28

Lima, Ohio

Apollo Career Center

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET

• Dayton, Ohio

National Museum of the United States Air Force

3-5 p.m. ET

• Bowling Green, Kentucky

Location TBD

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (10-11:30 a.m. CT)

• Lexington, Kentucky

LexLive

3-5 p.m. ET

*Schedule and appearances subject to change.