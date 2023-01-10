Weber, Sutton spark Lady Flyers win over East

Published 1:19 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

By Jim Walker

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Remember the movie The Dirty Dozen? Well, the St. Joseph Lady Flyers are the Hustlin’ Half Dozen.

Email newsletter signup

The Lady Flyers 6-man roster went against the Sciotoville East Lady Tartans’ 6 players and raced to a 42-12 Southern Ohio Conference win on Monday.

St. Joseph (2-10, 2-5) had two players in double figures as Mia Weber scored 14 points and Aubrey Sutton netted 12.

Addison Philabaun knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and had 8 points.

Tricia Damron had 6 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Lady Flyers. Mia Weber and Philabaun had 7 rebounds each with Ava Weber grabbing 5 boards.

Mia Weber had 4 points, Philabaun hit a 3-pointer and Damron had a basket as St. Joseph took a 9-3 lead.

Maddie Fitzgerald had all 3 points for East.

Sutton scored 6 points in the second quarter as the Lady Flyers outscored East 10-0 to lead 19-3 at the half.

Mia Weber took over with 8 points in the third quarter with Philabaun draining another trifecta and Addison Murray getting a basket as St. Joseph opened up a 32-7 lead.

Laney Lewis and Jordan Steel had baskets for East.

Sutton went back to work and scored 6 points while Damron and Weber added baskets for the Lady Flyers as they outscored the Lady Tartans 10-5.

Fitzgerald had 3 more points and Steel got a basket.

Fitzgerald led East (1-12, 0-10) with 6 points.

Sciotoville 3 0 4 5 = 12

St. Joseph 9 10 13 10 = 42

SCIOTOVILLE EAST (1-12, 0-10): Journey Pelfrey 0 0 0-0 0, Lanie Lewis 1 0 0-4 2, Jordan Steel 2 0 0-2 4 Ella Shope 0 0 0-0 0, Passion Merriman 0 0 0-2 0, Maddie Fitzgerald 2 0 2-3 6. Totals: 5 0 2-1 12. Fouls: 4. Fouled out: None.

ST. JOSEPH (2-10, 2-5): Gracie Damron 3 0 0-0 6, Addison Philabaun 1 2 0-0 8, Aubrey Sutton 6 0 0-0 12, Addison Murray 1 0 0-0 2, Ava Weber 0 0 0-0 0, Mia Weber 7 0 0-0 14. Totals: 18 2 0-0 42. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.

More z RSS Twitter

Redwomen turn back Chesy girls

Bad odd quarters prove to be costly to Lady Pointers

Bennett, Bowers lead champion Bulldogs’ demolition of TCU

Thacker’s basket rallies Dragons by upset-minded Panthers

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would you like to see the Lawrence County Commission focus on most for 2023?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections