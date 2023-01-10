Weber, Sutton spark Lady Flyers win over East Published 1:19 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Remember the movie The Dirty Dozen? Well, the St. Joseph Lady Flyers are the Hustlin’ Half Dozen.

The Lady Flyers 6-man roster went against the Sciotoville East Lady Tartans’ 6 players and raced to a 42-12 Southern Ohio Conference win on Monday.

St. Joseph (2-10, 2-5) had two players in double figures as Mia Weber scored 14 points and Aubrey Sutton netted 12.

Addison Philabaun knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and had 8 points.

Tricia Damron had 6 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Lady Flyers. Mia Weber and Philabaun had 7 rebounds each with Ava Weber grabbing 5 boards.

Mia Weber had 4 points, Philabaun hit a 3-pointer and Damron had a basket as St. Joseph took a 9-3 lead.

Maddie Fitzgerald had all 3 points for East.

Sutton scored 6 points in the second quarter as the Lady Flyers outscored East 10-0 to lead 19-3 at the half.

Mia Weber took over with 8 points in the third quarter with Philabaun draining another trifecta and Addison Murray getting a basket as St. Joseph opened up a 32-7 lead.

Laney Lewis and Jordan Steel had baskets for East.

Sutton went back to work and scored 6 points while Damron and Weber added baskets for the Lady Flyers as they outscored the Lady Tartans 10-5.

Fitzgerald had 3 more points and Steel got a basket.

Fitzgerald led East (1-12, 0-10) with 6 points.

Sciotoville 3 0 4 5 = 12

St. Joseph 9 10 13 10 = 42

SCIOTOVILLE EAST (1-12, 0-10): Journey Pelfrey 0 0 0-0 0, Lanie Lewis 1 0 0-4 2, Jordan Steel 2 0 0-2 4 Ella Shope 0 0 0-0 0, Passion Merriman 0 0 0-2 0, Maddie Fitzgerald 2 0 2-3 6. Totals: 5 0 2-1 12. Fouls: 4. Fouled out: None.

ST. JOSEPH (2-10, 2-5): Gracie Damron 3 0 0-0 6, Addison Philabaun 1 2 0-0 8, Aubrey Sutton 6 0 0-0 12, Addison Murray 1 0 0-0 2, Ava Weber 0 0 0-0 0, Mia Weber 7 0 0-0 14. Totals: 18 2 0-0 42. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.