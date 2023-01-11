Balanced Vikings topple Clay, 63-39

Published 8:14 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — The Symmes Valley Vikings made it hard for the Portsmouth Clay Panthers to play defense.

The Vikings had 9 of the 11 different players who played score as they beat the Panthers 63-39 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Tuesday.

Symmes Valley (5-6, 3-4) had only 2 players in double figures as Josh Saunders scored 14 points and Ethan Smith had 11.

Malachi Loper finished with 22 points for Clay (0-11, 0-6).

Aydon Taylor scored all 6 of his points and Ethan Smith added 4 more as the Vikings took a 16-13 first quarter lead.

Malachi Loper hit three 3-pointers for the Panthers.

Saunders hit a 3-pointer and scored 8 points, Smith got 5 points and Braden Corn drilled a triple as the Vikings extended the lead to 36-27 at the half.

Cullen Payne and Aiden Ball each hit 3-pointers and Loper had 4 points for Clay in the quarter.

The Vikings stretched the lead to 52-37 after three quarters as Levi Ross got 6 of his 8 points and Logan Simpkins drained a 3-pointer.

Loper had 7 points including his fourth 3-pointer for Clay.

But the Vikings outscored Clay 11-2 in the fourth quarter to get the runaway win.

Jacob Cade scored all 7 of his points for the Vikings with Will Jones and Saunders adding baskets.

Loper had the lone Clay basket in the fourth quarter.

Ports. Clay   13 14 10 2 = 39

Sym. Valley 16 20 16 11 = 63

PORTSMOUTH CLAY (0-11, 0-6): Brandon Malone 0 0 0-0 0, Kenny Fowler 3 0 0-0 6, Quinton Demorest 1 0 0-0 2, Cullen Payne 0 1 0-0 3, Aiden Ball 0 1 0-0 3, Tristan Large 0 0 0-0 0, Malachi Loper 5 4 0-0 22, A.J. Rigdon 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Carter1 0 1-2 3. Totals: 10 6 1-3 39. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (5-6, 3-4): Braden Corn 1 1 0-0 5, Jacob Cade 3 0 1-1 7, Logan Simpkins 0 1 0-0 3, Ethan Smith 5 0 1-1 11, Aleck Beckett 2 0 3-4 7, Levi Ross 4 0 0-0 8, Josh Saunders 5 1 1-1 14, Levi Owens 0 0 0-0 0, Will Jones 1 0 0-0 2, Aydon Taylor 3 0 0-0 6, Tucker Ross 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 3 6-7 63. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

