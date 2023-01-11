Clutch foul shooting lifts Dragons over Redmen Published 12:01 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Dragons might have been nervous much of the time, but when the lead was on the line they proved to be as calm as a summer breeze.

With Rock Hill leading for much of the game, the Dragons got the lead late in the third quarter and then used some clutch foul shooting to secure a 57-50 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Redmen on Tuesday.

Blake Porter hit a 3-pointer as he and Noah Doddridge each scored 5 points and Rock Hill led 12-6 after the first quarter.

Porter hit another 3-pointer as he scored 9 points and Doddridge scored 6 points including a putback with 2 seconds left that gave the Redmen a 30-27 halftime lead.

Fairland (9-4, 5-2) finally got some offense started in the quarter as Chase Allen hit a trey and scored 7 points while Will Davis had 6 points and Steeler Leep hit a 3-pointer.

The Dragons’ offense continued to stay hot in the third quarter by outscoring the Redmen 19-11 to take a 46-41 lead.

Leep drained a triple and scored 7 points, Allen had 6 points and Davis 4 as Fairland outscored the Redmen 19-11 to take a 46-41 lead.

Rock Hill (5-5, 1-5) couldn’t hit its shots in the quarter. Porter had another 3-pointer as he scored 7 of the 11 points.

The game was tight in the fourth quarter when the Dragons were sent to the foul line and calmly connected on 7-of-9 from the foul line including Allen who was 5-of-5 as he scored 9 points. J.D. Thacker was 2-of-2 at the line.

Doddridge had 6 of Rock Hill’s 9 points in the quarter.

Allen finished the game with 23 points, 2 assists and 2 steals. Davis had 12 points and Leep 11 point while Thacker grabbed 10 rebounds.

Porter had a game-high 24 points while Doddridge had 19 points and 8 rebounds.

Rock Hill 12 18 11 9 = 50

Fairland 6 21 19 11 = 57

ROCK HILL (5-5, 1-5): Noah Doddridge 8-16 0-0 3-5 19, Dylan Griffith 0-2 0-0 0-0 0, Nixon Snavely 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Brayden Adams 1-5 0-6 0-0 2, Izzak Cox 1-2 0-0 1-2 3, Blake Porter 6-9 3-9 3-6 24. Totals: 17-36 7-13 50. 3-pt goals: 3-15. Rebounds: 21 (Doddridge 8, Cox 5). Assists: 3 (Griffith 2). Steals: 2. Turnovers: 7. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Griffith.

FAIRLAND (9-4, 5-2): Will Davis 6-9 0-1 0-0 12, Chase Allen 6-11 1-2 8-9 23, Zion Martin 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, J.D. Thacker 2-9 0-1 2-2 6, Steeler Leep 2-2 2-2 1-4 11, Keegan Smith 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Brody Buchanan 2-5 0-1 1-1 5. Totals: 21-44 12-16 57. 3-pt goals: 3-7. Rebounds: 26 (Thacker 10, Buchanan 5). Assists: 7 (Buchanan 2, Smith 2, Allen 2). Steals: 6 (Davis 2, Allen 2). Turnovers: 10. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.