Flyers battle past the storms to edge Titans Published 12:29 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — They may be the Flyers, but Tuesday they were the Storm Fighters.

Email newsletter signup

The St. Joseph Flyers fought their way through every storm that came their way as they edged the Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans 53-52 in a key Southern Ohio Conference game.

The Flyers trailed at the end of the first and third quarters and were tied at halftime but managed to have the lead when it counted.

“What a battle,” said Flyers’ coach Jason Wells. “I’m proud of our guys’ grit. We battled back from a first quarter deficit and weathered each storm that came at us.”

Cody Metzler scored 6 points and Aaryn Bradford hit a 3-pointer for the Titans who took a 13-6 first quarter lead.

Erikai Jackson and Hunter Staton hit 3-pointers for the Flyers’ total.

The Flyers (7-4, 4-2) began their comeback in the second quarter as they rallied to tie the game at 23-all. Staton had 6 points, Drew Brown drained a trifecta and scored 5 more points and Kai Coleman got 4 points.

Metzler had 4 points and Carter Campbell sank 2 foul shots to keep Notre Dame even.

The Titans (7-4, 4-2) managed to take a 37-36 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Landon Barbarits scored 6 points including 4-of-4 from the foul line while Campbell hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points.

The Flyers countered with Jackson dropping in a 3-pointer and scoring 5 points and 4 other players each had a basket.

St. Joseph created their own storm in the fourth quarter as Jackson hit from behind the arc and went 2-of-3 at the line as he scored 7 points. Staton hit another 3-pointer and Coleman got 5 points including 3-of-3 at the line.

Metzler nailed a 3-pointer and scored 7 points and Myles Phillips also hit a 3-pointer and added a foul shot.

The Flyers had 3 players in double figures as Jackson had 17 points, Staton scored 14 and Coleman added 11.

Metzler scored a game-high 18 points for the Titans.

St. Joseph 6 17 13 17 = 53

Notre Dame 13 10 14 15 = 52

ST. JOSEPH (7-4, 4-2): Erikai Jackson 3 3 2-3 17, Evan Balestra 0 0 0-0 0, Hunter Staton 4 2 0-1 14, Drew Brown 3 1 0-0 9, Kai Coleman 4 0 3-3 11, Wesley Neal 0 0 0-0 0, Landon Rowe 1 0 0-1 2. Totals: 15 6 5-8 53. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME (7-4, 4-2): Landon Barbarits 1 0 4-4 6, Aaryn Bradford 2 1 1-1 8, Eugene Collins 0 0 0-0 0, Cody Metzler 7 1 1-2 18, Carter Campbell 2 1 2-2 9, Myles Phillips 0 1 1 1-2 4, Dominic Sparks 3 0 1-4 7. Totals: 15 4 10-15 52. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Barbarits.