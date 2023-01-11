Terry Egnor Published 12:24 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Terry Joe Egnor, 69, of Proctorville, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, LuAnne Sarsfield Egnor.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with burial to follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Masonic services at 7:30 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.