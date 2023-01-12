Donna Leighty Published 10:33 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

Donna Leighty, 89, of Kitts Hill, died Jan. 9, 2023, at Trinity Station Retirement Community, Flatwoods, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Bro. Eric Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.