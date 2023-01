Paula Brooks Published 2:29 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

Paula Brooks

Paula Diane Brooks, 76, of Ironton, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley in Ironton.

Per her wishes, there will be no service.

Email newsletter signup

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Brooks family.

To offer condolences to the family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.