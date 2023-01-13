Lady Dragons win to remain unbeaten Published 1:16 am Friday, January 13, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTOVILLE — The Fairland Lady Dragons got their work done early.

Fairland stay unbeaten by building a big first half lead and went on to beat the South Point Lady Pointers 58-34 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.

Fairland is now 14-0 overall and 10-0 in the league.

Fairland jumped out to a 17-8 first quarter lead as Tomi Hinkle hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points while Addison Godby scored 5 points.

Sarah Mitchell scored 8 points and Saratina Jackson hit. 3-pointer for South Point’s total.

The lead went to 33-15 at the half as Reece Barnitz hit a trey and scored 5 points, Bailey Russell scored 4 points and Bree Allen was 3-of-4 at the foul line.

Camille Hall scored 4 points and Jackson hit another trifecta for the Lady Pointers.

The Lady Dragons extended the lead to 50-25 in the third quarter.

Isa Taliaferro scored 6 points and Hinkle hit a triple and scored 5 points as Fairland outscored South Point 17-10.

Camille Hall had 4 points while Liz Ermalovich, Emma Saddler and Jackson each had a basket for the Lady Pointers.

South Point did outscore the Lady Dragons 9-8 in the fourth quarter Mitchell scored 3 points with Ermalovich, Hall and Jackson all getting baskets.

Russell and Barnitz each hit 3-pointers for Fairland.

Hinkle scored 17 points to lead Fairland. Godby added 9 points and Barnitz had got 8.

Jackson and Hall scored 10 points each to lead South Point (3-9, 3-6).

South Point 8 7 10 9 = 34

Fairland 17 16 17 8 = 58

SOUTH POINT (3-9, 3-6): Kaelyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Liz Ermalovich 2 0 0-0 4, Camille Hall 5 0 0-0 10, Sarah Mitchell 4 0 1-2 9, Jasmyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Saddler 1 0 0-0 2, Keona Hopkins 0 0 0-0 0, Saratina Jackson 2 2 0-0 10. Totals: 13 2 2-3 34. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (14-0, 10-0): Isa Taliaferro 3 0 0-0 6, Addison Godby 3 0 3-3 9, Reece Barnitz 1 2 0-0 8, Bree Allen 0 0 5-8 5, Tomi Hinkle 3 3 2-2 17, Kamryn Barnitz 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Russell 2 1 0-0 7, Avery Byers 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Bruce 3 0 0-0 6. Totals: 15 6 10-13 58. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.