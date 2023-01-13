Lady Trojans trio keys win over Lady Panthers Published 1:22 am Friday, January 13, 2023

By Jim Walker

CHESAPEAKE — The odds were in the Portsmouth Lady Trojans favor.

Portsmouth had 3 players in double figures and Chesapeake 2 players as the Lady Trojans posted a 65-40 win on Thursday in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Sienna Allen scored 19 points, Daysha Reid 15 and Savannah Cantrell 12 as the Lady Trojans improved to 15-2 and 6-2 in the OVC.

Sophi Hutchinson scored 16 points and Kate Ball 15 for the Lady Panthers (10-5, 5-5).

Portsmouth was up 11-8 after the first quarter as Reid hit a 3-pointer and scored 6 points.

Ball was 6-of-6 at the foul line and Erin Hicks had a basket to account for Chesapeake’s points in the quarter.

The Lady Trojans extended the lead to 31-19 at the half as Allen hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points, Reid knocked down a pair of treys and K.K. Mays hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points.

Hutchinson scored 6 points and Ball drained a 3-pointer and scored 5 points for the Lady Panthers.

Portsmouth outscored the Lady Panthers 19-12 in the third quarter to lead 50-31.

Cantrell scored 8 points, Allen went 4-of-6 at the line and scored 6 while Reid hit a triple.

Hutchinson had 5 points, Erin Hicks 4 points and Abbey Isaacs hit a 3-pointer for Chesapeake.

Emily Cheatham, Katie Ankrom and Allen had 4 points each as Portsmouth added to the lead.

Hutchinson and Ball combined for all 9 of Chesapeake’s points in the quarter.

Portsmouth 11 20 19 15 = 65

Chesapeake 8 11 12 9 = 40

PORTSMOUTH (15-2, 6-2): Emily Cheatham 4 0 1-2 9, Sienna Allen 5 1 6-9 19, Daysha Reid 1 4 1-2 15, Ayonna Carr 0 0 0-0 0, K.K. Mays 1 1 1-2 6, Sydney Meadows 0 0 0-0 0, Katie Androm 2 0 0-0 4, Savannah Cantrell 6 0 0-0 12. Totals: 19 6 9-15 65. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

CHESPEAKE (10-5, 5-5): Olivia Harris 0 0 0-0 0, Sophi Hutchinson 7 0 2-5 16, Riley Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Robin Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Abbey Isaacs 0 1 0-2 3, Emily Combs 0 0 0-0 0, Kate Ball 3 1 6-6 15, Brooklyn McComas 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Webb 0 0 0-0 0, Erin Hicks 2 0 2-2 6, Clairynn Romans 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 2 10-15 40. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.