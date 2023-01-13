Lady Trojans trio keys win over Lady Panthers

Published 1:22 am Friday, January 13, 2023

By Jim Walker


Chesapeake Lady Panthers’ Sophi Hutchinson squeezes between two Portsmouth Lady Trojans in an OVC game on Thursday. Hutchinson scored on the play but the Lady Trojans won the game 65-40. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — The odds were in the Portsmouth Lady Trojans favor.

Portsmouth had 3 players in double figures and Chesapeake 2 players as the Lady Trojans posted a 65-40 win on Thursday in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Sienna Allen scored 19 points, Daysha Reid 15 and Savannah Cantrell 12 as the Lady Trojans improved to 15-2 and 6-2 in the OVC.

Sophi Hutchinson scored 16 points and Kate Ball 15 for the Lady Panthers (10-5, 5-5).

Portsmouth was up 11-8 after the first quarter as Reid hit a 3-pointer and scored 6 points.

Ball was 6-of-6 at the foul line and Erin Hicks had a basket to account for Chesapeake’s points in the quarter.

The Lady Trojans extended the lead to 31-19 at the half as Allen hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points, Reid knocked down a pair of treys and K.K. Mays hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points.

Hutchinson scored 6 points and Ball drained a 3-pointer and scored 5 points for the Lady Panthers.

Portsmouth outscored the Lady Panthers 19-12 in the third quarter to lead 50-31.

Cantrell scored 8 points, Allen went 4-of-6 at the line and scored 6 while Reid hit a triple.

Hutchinson had 5 points, Erin Hicks 4 points and Abbey Isaacs hit a 3-pointer for Chesapeake.

Emily Cheatham, Katie Ankrom and Allen had 4 points each as Portsmouth added to the lead.

Hutchinson and Ball combined for all 9 of Chesapeake’s points in the quarter.

Portsmouth    11 20 19 15 = 65

Chesapeake 8 11 12 9 = 40

PORTSMOUTH (15-2, 6-2): Emily Cheatham 4 0 1-2 9, Sienna Allen 5 1 6-9 19, Daysha Reid 1 4 1-2 15, Ayonna Carr 0 0 0-0 0, K.K. Mays 1 1 1-2 6, Sydney Meadows 0 0 0-0 0, Katie Androm 2 0 0-0 4, Savannah Cantrell 6 0 0-0 12. Totals: 19 6 9-15 65. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

CHESPEAKE (10-5, 5-5): Olivia Harris 0 0 0-0 0, Sophi Hutchinson 7 0 2-5 16, Riley Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Robin Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Abbey Isaacs 0 1 0-2 3, Emily Combs 0 0 0-0 0, Kate Ball 3 1 6-6 15, Brooklyn McComas 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Webb 0 0 0-0 0, Erin Hicks 2 0 2-2 6, Clairynn Romans 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 2 10-15 40. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

Redwomen turn back Lady Tigers

Noel, Coal Grove top Gallipolis

Lady Dragons win to remain unbeaten

Lady Vikings cruise past Lady Bobcats

