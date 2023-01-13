Lady Vikings cruise past Lady Bobcats Published 1:13 am Friday, January 13, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — What does Anna Knapp mean to the Green Lady Bobcats?

Well, you decide.

Symmes Valley was a big favorite in Thursday’s Southern Ohio Conference game, but not even the Lady Vikings could have anticipated what the loss of Green’s leading scorer would mean as they rolled to a 50-12 win.

“We seemed lost without Anna. We need to regroup,” said Green coach Melissa Knapp.

Anna Knapp tore her ACL in the Lady Bobcats last game and the senior will miss the rest of the season.

In fact, the game could have been worse but Lady Vikings’ coach Deon Tibbs emptied her bench in the second half after Symmes Valley took a 45-1 lead.

Desiree Simpson scored 17 of her 19 points in the first quarter and Kaitlyn Maynard had 6 points as the Lady Vikings went up 28-0.

Brenna Tibbs scored 6 points and Lydia Saunders had 4 points in the second quarter.

Alex Smith hit a free throw for Green’s only point of the half.

The Lady Vikings outscored Green 1-0 in the third quarter and then the Lady Bobcats outscored Symmes Valley 11-4 in the fourth quarter.

Katelins Satterfield knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, Izzy Conley had a trey and Lori Brown got a basket to comprise Green’s scoring in the quarter.

Simpson and Maynard had baskets for Symmes Valley.

Sym. Valley 28 17 1 4 = 50

Green 0 1 0 11 = 12

SYMMES VALLEY (7-7, 6-2): Lydia Saunders 3 0 1-2 7, Jordan Ellison 1 0 0-0 2, Brenna Tibbs 3 0 2-4 8, Desiree Simpson 9 0 1-4 19, Kaitlyn Maynard 4 0 1-3 9. Kaylee Maynard 0 0 0-0 0, Hailee Beckett 0 0 1-6 1, Evan Sells 0 0 0-0 0, Lindsey Freeman 0 0 0-0 0, Enola Cade 1 0 0-0 2, Rylie Lowdewberg 0 0 0-0 0, Kaycee Thompson 0 0 0-0 0, Allie Day 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 22 0 6-19 50. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

GREEN (5-6, 4-5): Katelinn Satterfield 0 2 0-0 6, Lori Brown 1 0 0-0 2, Alex Smith 0 0 1-2 1, Myles Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Abrams 0 0 0-2 0, Mylee Hunt 0 0 0-0 0, Izzy Conley 0 1 0-0 3, Makayla Laber 0 0 0-0 0, Natalie Butler 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 1 3 1-4 12. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.