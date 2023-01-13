Mark Dewitz

Mark Dewitz

Mark Richard Dewitz, 70, of Ironton, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Linda (Whitt) Dewitz.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Danny Pancake officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service.

Please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com to offer condolences to the family.

