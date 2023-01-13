Noel, Coal Grove top Gallipolis Published 1:17 am Friday, January 13, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — Forget the First Noel. The Coal Grove Lady Hornets like the 18th Noel.

Alivia Noel scored a career-high 18 points as she helped spark the Lady Hornets to a 53-29 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Gallipolis Blue Angels on Thursday.

“We got behind early, we didn’t rebound and had some turnovers,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Nick Miller.

“We had a big second quarter and got control of the game and continued playing well. Alivia Noel played a good all-around game and Kelsey hit some big 3s.”

Kelsey Fraley scored 15 points for Coal Grove. Chanee Cremeens had 12 points for Gallipolis (2-14, 2-10).

Coal Grove (8-7, 2-7) trailed Gallipolis 12-7 after the first quarter as Kenya Peck scored all 6 of her points and Cremeens hit a 3-pointer and scored 6 more points.

Autum Hicks scored 5 of her 8 points in the quarter and Noel had 2 foul shots.

But Coal Grove came alive in the second quarter to outscore the Blue Angels 21-7 and take a 28-19 lead at the half.

Fraley drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points, Noel scored 5 points and both Kinsey Keeney and Hicks drilled trifectas.

The Lady Hornets outscored Gallipolis 13-7 in the third quarter as Fraley hit another triple and scored 7 points while Noel got 6 points.

Cremeens had 4 points and Taylor Barnes a trey for Gallipolis.

Coal Grove continued to pull away in the fourth quarter as Noel cord 5 points, Keeney knocked down a triple, Shay Collins made 2 foul shots and Kenadee Keaton had a basket.

Barnes’ 3-pointer was all the Gallipolis scoring.

Gallipolis 12 7 7 3 = 29

Coal Grove 7 21 13 12 = 53

GALLIPOLIS (2-14, 2-10): Taylor Barnes 0 2 1-2 7, Mary Howell 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Hammons 1 0 0-0 2, Chanee Cremeens 4 1 1-2 12, Kenya Peck 2 0 2-2 6, Maggie Davis 1 0 0-0 2, Lizzy Hout 0 0 0-0 0, Mat Hattori 0 0 0-0 0, Holli Angel 0 0 0-0 0, Lamiyah Wilso 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 34-6 29. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (8-7, 2-7): Kelsey Fraley 3 3 0-0 15, Kinsey Keeney 0 2 0-2 6, Brannah Pauley 0 0 0-0 0, Alivia Noel 7 0 4-4 18, Autum Hicks 1 2 0-0 8, Shay Collins 0 0 2-2 2, Braelie Hitchcock 0 0 0-0 0, Bryna Guy 0 0 0-0 2, Kenadee Keaton 1 0 0-0 2, Jenna Hicks 1 0 0-0 2, Ciara Lambert 0 0 0-0 0, Abbie Deeds 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6 7-8 53. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.