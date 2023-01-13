Patty Primm Published 10:59 am Friday, January 13, 2023

Nov. 14, 1958–Jan. 12, 2023

Patty A. Primm, 64, of Ironton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Miss Primm was born Nov. 14, 1958, in Ironton, a daughter to the late Edgar and Lesta (Ackerson) Primm.

Miss Primm was a graduate of Rock Hill High School, and a former employee for McDonald’s in Ashland.

Patty was a lifelong residence of Lawrence County and member of Royersville Missionary Baptist Church.

Patty was one of Rock Hill Local School District biggest fan, she was a member of boosters and loved to attend all of their sporting events.

Patty will be remembered all who knew her for friendly attitude, outgoing personality and just all-around good person.

She loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Bobby Primm; and sisters, Marilyn Kay Primm and Carolyn Primm

She is survived by two brothers, Eddie (Ronda) Primm and Jimmy Primm, all of Ironton; nephew, Sean (Amanda) Primm; niece, Crissy (Jeff) Stephens, of Shelby; and the lights of her life, her two great nephews, Noah and Lincoln; and a great niece, Marlie Primm.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Hecla Cemetery with George Collin and Sean Primm officiating.

There will be no public visitation

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Donations may be made in Patty’s memory to Royersville Missionary Baptist Church, c/o Kathy Bamer, 265 County Road 26, Ironton, Ohio 45638.

To offer the Primm family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.