Pointers get going in 2nd half to down Panthers Published 11:33 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — So goes Caleb Lovely, so goes the South Point Pointers.

Lovely scored 28 points to go with 5 rebounds and 4 steals to pace the Pointers as they pulled away in the second half to beat the Chesapeake Panthers 53-40 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

“It was a great team win. The kids had a great effort and we got another big game from Caleb,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise. “We had some chances to open it up early, but we finally got rolling in the second half.”

The Pointers Brayden Hanshaw got 11 points and 5 rebounds while Jordan Ermalovich had 6 assists and 5 steals.

Hanshaw scored 5 points for the Pointers as they took a 12-7 first quarter lead.

Maynard had 3 points for the Panthers while Camron Shockley and Braxton Oldaker had 2 points each.

Lovely and Hanshaw scored 4 points each in the second quarter as the Pointers held onto a 22-20 halftime lead.

Maynard and Oldaker each scored 4 points and Philip Thacker hit a 3-pointer as Chesapeake closed the gap.

The Pointers extended the lead to 41-32 in the third quarter as Lovely drained a pair of 3-pointers as he scored 12 and Xathan Haney had a trey and got 5 points.

Maynard had a big quarter for the Panthers as he hit three 3-pointers and got 10 of their 12 points. Caleb Cox had the other basket.

Lovely scored 10 of the South Point’s 12 total in the fourth quarter including 8-of-9 at the foul line. Ermalovich was 2-of-2 at the line.

Maynard and Kaden Perkins each hit 3-pointers for the Panthers.

South Point 12 10 19 12 = 53

Chesapeake 7 13 12 8 = 40

SOUTH POINT (xx): Caleb Lovely 5 2 12-15 28, Carter Smith 0 0 0-0 0, Xathan Haney 1 1 3-4 8, Josh Childers 0 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Vance 1 0 0-0 2, Jordan Ermalovich 1 0 2-2 4, Brayden Hanshaw 5 0 1-2 11, Xander Dornon 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 3 18-23 53. 3-pt goals: 3-15. Rebounds: 23 (Hanshaw 5, Lovely 5, Vance 5). Assists: 9 (Ermalovich 6). Steals: 1 (Ermalovich 5, Lovely 4). Turnovers: 14. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (xx): Caleb Cox 1 0 0-0 2, Kaden Perkins 1 1 0-0 5, Dannie Maynard 3 4 3-6 21, Camron Shockley 1 0 0-0 2, Jacob Daniels 0 0 0-0 0, Braxton Oldaker 2 0 2-2 6, Philip Thacker 0 1 0-0 3, Kaiden Harris 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob Skeens 0 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 6 6-10 40. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Cox, Maynard.