Redwomen turn back Lady Tigers Published 1:23 am Friday, January 13, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

“You better slow down

Email newsletter signup

Baby, now you’re moving way too fast.”

— The Beatles cover of the song Slow Down.

Things slowed down on Thursday as the Rock Hill Redwomen held off the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers 37-30.

The Lady Tigers used slow down tactics by holding the ball as they tried to take away the Rock Hill running game.

“They held the ball and it threw our offense off. But every time we play Ironton it’s a tough game,” said Rock Hill coach Eric Bailey.

“Offensively we couldn’t get out and run. J’lynn Risner had a big game. She is one of those kids who has come a long way this season.”

Each team scored 5 points in the first quarter.

Isabell Morgan drained a 3-pointer and Peyton Deer had a basket for Ironton while Lola Hankins hit 3-pointer and Hazley Matthews went 2-of-2 at the line for the Redwomen.

Rock Hill (11-5, 9-1) went up a 19-14 lead in the second quarter as J’lynn Risner scored 6 points, Matthews had 2 baskets, Hope Easterling sank 2 foul shots and Haleigh Risner had a bucket.

Ironton (4-13, 2-7) got a trifecta from Kirsten Williams while Evan Williams and Teegan Carpenter had baskets with Morgan was 2-of-2 at the line.

Rock Hill was able to open up a little more breathing room in the third quarter by outscoring Ironton 10-4 and take a 29-18 lead.

Matthews scored 4 points with Hadyn Bailey, Easterling and J’lynn Risner all getting baskets.

Evan Williams scored 4 points for all of Ironton’s total.

“Hadyn has a bad hand and we weren’t sure up until game time if she was going to play,” said coach Bailey. “She was in pain the whole game, but we had some others who stepped up.”

The Lady Fighting Tigers tried to stage a comeback in the fourth quarter by outscoring Rock Hill 12-8.

Khamil Martin had a 3-pointer and sank 2 free throws, Kirstin Williams and Evan Williams each hit 3-pointers and Carpenter added a basket for Ironton.

Rock Hill got baskets from Easterling, Matthews, Hankins and J’lynn Risner in the quarter.

Matthews scored 12 points and J’lynn Risner 10 for Rock Hill.

Evan Williams had 8 points and Kirsten Williams 6 for Ironton.

Rock Hill 5 14 10 8 = 37

Ironton 5 9 4 12 = 30

ROCK HILL (11-5, 9-1): Hadyn Bailey 1 0 0-0 2, Hope Easterling 2 0 2-2 6, Hazley Matthews 5 0 2-2 12, Haleigh Risner 1 0 0-0 2, J’lynn Risner 5 0 0-0 10, Lola Hankins 1 1 0-2 5. Totals: 15 4-6 37. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.

IRONTON (4-13, 2-7): Peyton Deer 1 0 0-0 2, Khamil Martin 0 1 2-2 5, Evan Williams 4 0 0-1 8, Teegan Carpenter 2 0 0-0 4, Lexi McCall 0 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Williams 0 2 0-0 6, Isabell Morgan 0 1 2-2 5, Emerson While 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 4 4-5 30. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.