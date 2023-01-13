Stephens appoints Brittney Colvin to serve as chief of staff Published 12:00 am Friday, January 13, 2023

COLUMBUS — Ohio Speaker of the House Jason Stephens, R–93, of Kitts Hill, announced Friday the appointment of Brittney Colvin to serve as chief of staff of the Ohio House of Representatives.

“Brittney is a well-respected public servant and she brings a great deal of management experience and integrity to the Ohio House,” Stephens said. “I’m confident she will foster a professional environment that will support our staff and members to be successful. I look forward to working with Brittney and all of our members to advance meaningful policies that will benefit people throughout Ohio.”

Colvin most recently was a deputy director at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources where she oversaw three divisions and nearly 300 employees. Prior to her work there, she was the director of policy and legislative affairs at the Ohio Department of Education and director of legislative affairs at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. From 2001 to 2011, she worked in the Ohio Senate as a legislative aide and later as a policy advisor to former Senate President Bill Harris.

Email newsletter signup

Colvin, a native of Miamisburg, received her bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University.