Violet Lambert Published 8:21 am Friday, January 13, 2023

Violet Lambert

July 25, 1922–Jan. 10, 2023

Mrs. Violet “Eileen” Vaughn Lambert, age 100, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

She was born on July 25, 1922, in Ironton, the daughter of the late John and Jessie Vaughn.

She was a World War II veteran having joined the United States Navy on a dare.

She was a charter member of the Navy WAVES. Prior to joining the Navy, she worked for the civil service in Washington, D.C. and at that time met a blond hair, blue-eyed Marine, she fell in love and married Cpl. Edward S. Lambert.

The couple had four children while moving frequently across the Eastern United States.

After her husband Ed’s retirement from the Marine Corps, they moved their family to Carrollton, Georgia.

Eileen worked in the business office at the West Georgia College, while Ed taught and coached physical education department.

After retiring from the college, they moved to Le High Acres, Florida.

Eileen realized her love for art at a young age and continued to paint and draw until she became visually impaired.

She also loved to read and watched the Andy Griffith Show, even after losing her sight she would listen to the show all day, over and over; especially the episodes that Barney Fife was in.

Eileen was an animal lover and never failed to bring in strays.

She loved gardening and never let her faith in God waiver and was a faithful member of the Carrollton Presbyterian Church.

She loved her family and was honored with a 100th birthday party last year with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren present.

In addition to her parents, she was welcomed into Heaven by her loving husband, Maj. Edward S. Lambert; young daughter, Estelle Lambert; son, Edward Lambert Jr.; siblings, Mary Gallagher, Charles Vaughn, Ruth Dillon, Elsie Chapman, Katherine McMahon, A.J. Vaughn, Alice Fletcher and an infant brother, all of Ironton, Ohio.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Deena L. Smith and Lesa L. Pitts, who was her caretaker and resided with Mrs. Eileen for 11 years; grandchildren, Michael Suddeth (Meri), Jess Wallis (Lisa), Eric Wallis, Ryan Wallis, Lindsay Phillips (Bernard), Seth Lambert (Patricia), Steven Lambert (Heather), Michaelann Evans (Terry) and Jason Lambert; great-grandchildren, Reese Wallis, Skyli Wallis, Chloe Wallis, Gavin Phillips, Scout Suddeth (Jaycee), Jonathan and Michael Evans, Alec Lambert, Aiden Lambert, Anna Lambert, and Audrey Lambert; also, very close to her heart Joe Fletcher; Janice Cogan, of Ironton; and Terry and Dana McMahon, of Land O’ Lakes, Florida; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Charles Davis III, Dr. Taylor Gordon, 3 East and Cardiopulmonary staff at Tanner Medical Center, Tanner Home Health, Tanner Palliative Care Group and Tanner Hospice.

In keeping with Eileen’s wishes her body was cremated.

The family will plan a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.