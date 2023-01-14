Noel’s last-second shot lifts Lady Hornets over Tolsia Published 9:02 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FORT GAY, W.Va. — Evidently, quit is one of those bad 4-letter words to the Coal Grove Lady Hornets.

Email newsletter signup

Staring at a 4-point deficit with 30 seconds to play and their leading scorer fouling out, the Lady Hornets got a last-second 3-pointer from Alivia Noel to edge the Tolsia Lady Rebels 50-49 on Saturday.

“It was a good win and the second time this season that we have won a game like that we probably shouldn’t have had a chance to win. These girls just didn’t give up,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Nick Miller referring to a last-second win at Vinton County.

Coal Grove went on an 11-0 run to start the game as Kelsey Fraley and Kinsey Keeney each hit 3-pointers.

But Tolsia recovered and got within 11-8 as Autum Block hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points.

Block scored 7 points fas the Lady Rebels came back to take a 23-22 halftime lead.

Autum Hicks had a 3-pointer while Keeney scored 4 points and Fraley was 2-of-2 at the line.

With Lady Hornets having to battle through foul trouble, Tolsia opened up an 11-point lead in the third quarter as Kerrigan Salmons knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and Block scored 6 points.

But Coal Grove (9-7) rallied as Fraley and Keeney hit 3-pointers and Neal scored 4 points to get the deficit down to 37-32.

Fraley got hot and drained three 3-pointers and scored 10 points and Coal Grove trailed 49-45 with 30 seconds to play.

Noel was fouled with hit a pair of free throws and it was 49-47. She was fouled again and missed the first shot and missed the second attempt on purpose.

The Lady Hornets got the rebound but missed the putback. Abby Deeds — who replaced Fraley — jumped on the loose ball and scooped it to Noel who drilled a deep 3-pointer for the 50-49 lead with 3 seconds left.

Block— who had another 3-pointer and scored 6 points in the quarter — shot a long 3-pointer that hit off the back of the rim as the Lady Hornets held on for the win.

Fraley hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points while Keeney and Noel added 10 points each for Coal Grove.

Block had 24 points and Salmons 11 for Tolsia (7-5).

Coal Grove 11 11 10 18 = 50

Tolsia 8 15 14 12 = 49

COAL GROVE (9-7): Kelsey Fraley 0 5 3-4 18, Kinsey Keeney 1 2 2-4 10, Alivia Noel 2 1 3-6 10, Autum Hicks 1 1 1-4 6, Kenadee Keaton 2 0 0-0 4, Jenna Hicks 1 0 0-0 2, Abby Hicks 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 9 9-18 50. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Fraley, Keeney.

TOLSIA (7-5): Emily Artrip 1 0 1-2 3, Kilee Preece 1 0 0-0 2, Julie Young 1 1 0-0 5, Jacey Crum 0 0 2-2 2, Autumn Block 7 2 4-7 24, Kerrigan Salmons 1 3 1-2 11, McKenzie Cassell 0 0 0-0 0, Amber Stevens 1 0 1-1 3. Totals: 12 6 8-13 49. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Young.