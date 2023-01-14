Lane closures set for I-64 in Boyd County Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 14, 2023

Power company to replace utility poles

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. – Work on utility lines crossing I-64 in Boyd County will affect interstate traffic in the coming weeks.

Under an approved Kentucky Transportation Cabinet permit, Kentucky Power will rebuild utility poles and replace overhead wiring on I-64 at milepoint 190.2 just west of the US 23 Catlettsburg exit.

Email newsletter signup

Work will take place on Sundays, Jan. 15 and Jan. 22, between 6 a.m. and 3-5 p.m. on each Sunday. Motorists should plan for the following traffic impacts:

• Sunday, Jan. 15, lane closures, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.: One lane of westbound I-64 closed west of the US 23 overpass. Expect merging traffic between mile markers 191 and 189.

Utility crews will be able to stop traffic on all lanes if needed, but it is not anticipated.

• Sunday, Jan. 22, rolling road blocks, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Westbound and eastbound I-64 traffic between mile markers 191 and 189 will be temporarily slowed down and, at times, stopped to allow utility crews to install overhead utility lines. Rolling roadblocks will occur up to five times.

Please slow down and use caution while in the work zone.

Motorists should expect delays or seek alternate routes. Adverse weather or other circumstances could cause work and traffic impacts to be rescheduled to the following Sundays. See the Transportation Cabinet’s real-time traffic map at GoKY.ky.gov for updates.

The traffic changes are necessary to protect utility crews working alongside the interstate and as a safety precaution for interstate travelers.

The construction is being done by Kentucky Power to maintain updated utility infrastructure and electric service in Boyd County and the surrounding region.