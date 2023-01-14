New safety Innovation Grants available to Ohio schools through Yost’s office Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 14, 2023

COLUMBUS — Attorney General Dave Yost announced this week that $11.77 million in safety grants is available to Ohio schools through his office for the 2023-24 school year.

New this year, a limited number of ‘Innovation Grants’ of up to $20,000 will be awarded for technology that links schools with law enforcement agencies for improved safety, crime prevention and response.

“Every second counts when law enforcement is responding to a crisis in our schools – and every dollar we can provide can help buy time to save lives,” Yost said.

The new innovation grants can be used for one building or multiple buildings within a district. The money is expected to be used for crisis-response technology designed to alert law enforcement of potential safety breeches on school property. Examples could include but are not limited to:

• Systems allowing immediate camera access to responding law enforcement

• Silent panic alarms

• Shot detection technology

• License plate reader alerts for registered sex offender vehicles

• Protection order alert systems

• Wanted dangerous person alert systems

In addition to the innovation grants, Ohio schools are eligible for safety grants of $2,500 or $5.50 per student, whichever amount is greater. The funding is intended to give school leaders flexibility in determining how best to improve student safety. Among other things, the funding can be used for:

• Certification training for a school resource officer.

• Any active-shooter or school-safety training or equipment.

• Educational resources for all grade levels.

• Training to identify and assist students with mental health issues.

• School supplies or equipment related to school safety or for implementing a school-safety plan.

• Any other training related to school safety.

Public schools, charter schools, educational service centers, STEM schools, and schools operated by county boards of developmental disabilities can apply for the grant funding, which comes from House Bill 110.

Grant applications may be submitted via the Ohio Grants Portal. (Please select funding opportunities, then select Ohio Attorney General’s FY22 School Safety Grant.) There is a separate application for each type of grant opportunity. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Please direct all questions or concerns to SchoolSafetyGrants@OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov