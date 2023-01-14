Team effort sparks Pointers rout of Whiteoak Published 9:03 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SEAMAN — This is what you call a team effort.

South Point had 10 of their 12 players score as the Pointers rolled past the Whiteoak Wildcats 75-44 at the Dave Young Classic on Saturday.

The Pointers (10-3) came out of the gate running as they built a 28-point first half lead and cruised to the win.

“We took care of business early. Everyone got to play a bunch of minutes and that allowed us to rest our starters,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise.

“We need the rest because we are going back to the grind for the rest of the season.”

Xathan Haney got a career-high 18 points, Caleb Lovely had 14 points and 3 assists and Jackson Childers scored 11 points to lead the Pointers.

Lovely score 8 points, Haney hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 7 points and Xander Dornon got 4 points as South Point jumped in front 24-9 in the first quarter.

Luke Roades and Evan DeAtley hit 3-pointers for Whiteoak (5-8).

Haney took charge and drained 2 more 3-pointers as he scored 10 points while Childers had 5 points including a trey as the lead ballooned to 44-16 at the half.

Zandel Roades hit a trey and Landon Barnett scored 4 points to account for all of Whiteoak’s total.

Carter Smith scored 6 points with Lovely and Jaxon Ferrell hitting 3-pointers in the third quarter.

Luke Roades had a 3-pointer as he scored 8 points in the quarter for Whiteoak.

Six different players scored in the fourth quarter for South Point as each team scored 13 points.

Whiteoak 9 7 15 13 = 44

South Point 24 20 18 13 = 75

WHITEOAK (5-8): Landen Eyre 0 0 0-0 0, Luke Roades 3 3 1-1 16, Sawyer Blair 0 0 2-2 2, Carson Emery 3 0 1-2 7, Evan DeAtley 0 1 0-0 3, Tyler Wessner 0 0 0-0 0, Zandel Roades 0 1 0-0 3, Aiden Crowe 0 0 0-0 0, Landon Barnett 3 1 0-0 9, Linus Wik 0 0 0-0 0, Weston Blair 1 0 0-0 2, Brady Brandenburg 1 0 0-1 2. Totals: 11 6 5-6 44. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (10-3): Caleb Lovely 5 1 1-2 14, Carter Smith 3 0 0-0 6, Elijah Wilburn 2 0 0-0 4, Jaxon Ferrell 0 2 0-0 6, Xathan Haney 2 4 2-2 18, Deshaun Garrett 1 0 0-0 2, Josh Childers 0 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Vance 2 0 0-2 4, Ethan Layne 1 0 0-0 2, Jordan Ermalovich 1 0 0-0 2, Brayden Hanshaw 0 0 0-0 0, Xander Dornon 1 0 2-2 4, Derrick Taylor 1 0 0-0 2, Jackson Childers 3 1 2-2 11. Totals: 30-53 7-10 75. 3-pt goals: 8-17. Rebounds: 34 (Ermalovich 5, Taylor 4, Ja. Childers 4). Assists: 14 (Ermalovich 5, Lovely 3). Steals: 9 (Lovely 3, Smith 2). Turnovers: 9. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.