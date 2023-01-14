Vikings rally in 4th quarter to top Flyers Published 7:49 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The Symmes Valley Vikings saved their best for last.

Email newsletter signup

The Vikings used a big fourth quarter to rally past the St. Joseph Flyers 50-42 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Friday.

The Vikings (5-6, 3-4) got 8 points from Braden Corn — he had a pair of 3-pointers — and converted 7-of-13 from the foul line as they outscored the Flyers 17-6.

Ethan Smith had a basket and made 3-of-6 at the foul line while Josh Saunders was 2-of-3 and Will Jones 2-of-4 at the free throw line.

Drew Brown, Wesley Neal and Landon Rowe had baskets for the Flyers who failed to make any of six free throw attempts in the quarter.

Symmes Valley took a 9-6 first quarter lead as four different players scored.

Erakai Jackson drained a pair of 3-pointers for the Flyers’ total.

The Vikings extended the lead to 25-20 at the half as Saunders hit a 3-pointer and sank two foul shots, Smith hit a 3-pointer as he scored 5 points and they were 6-of-7 at the line as a team.

Brown hit a trifecta and scored 6 points with Aiden Deborde and Neal each hit 3-pointers.

The Flyers (6-5, 3-3 rallied to take a 36-33 lead in the third quarter as Kai Coleman hit a pair of 3-pointers and Jackson had a trey and scored 5 points.

Smith had 4 of the Vikings 8 points.

Shooting was the key to the Vikings win. Symmes Valley connected on 16-of-27 free throw attempts and the Flyers only made two of their 12 attempts.

The Vikings were 15-of-47 from the field for 32 percent and 4-of-14 from 3-point range for 29 percent.

St. Joseph was just 16-of-68 from the field for 24 percent and a dismal 8-of-37 from the 3-point line for 21.6 percent.

Smith got a game-high 16 points to go with 12 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. Saunders got 10 points and 11 rebounds with Corn adding 10 points.

Jackson had 13 points and Brown 8 to pace the Flyers.

Sym. Valley 9 16 8 17 = 50

St.Joseph 6 14 16 6 = 42

SYMMES VALLEY (5-6, 3-4): Levi Ross 0 0 0-0 0, Braden Corn 2 2 0-0 10, Jacob Cade 1 0 2-2 4, Logan Simpkins 0 0 2-2 2, Aydon Taylor 2 0 0-0 4, Aleck Beckett 0 0 2-3 2, Josh Saunders 1 1 5-10 10, Ethan Smith 5 1 3-6 16, Will Jones 0 0 2-4 2, Levi Owens 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-47 16-27 50. 3-pt goals: 4-14. Rebounds: 11-O, 34-D = 45 (Smith 12, Saundrs 11). Assists: 8 (Smith 4, Saunders 2). Steals: 7 (Smith 3). Blocks: 3 (Ross 2). Turnovers: 13. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

ST. JOSEPH (6-5, 3-3): Aiden Deborde 1 1 0-2 5, Erika Jackson 2 3 0-3 13, Evan Balestra 0 0 0-0 0, Drew Brown 2 1 1-5 8, Wesley Neal 1 1 0-0 5, Landon Rowe 2 0 1-2 5, Kai Coleman 0 2 0-0 6. Totals: 16-68 2-12 42. 3-pt goals; 8-37. Rebounds: 17-O, 17-D = 34. Assists: 10. Steals: 2. Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: None.