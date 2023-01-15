FOCUS: Taking it to the hoop Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 15, 2023

On Wednesday, a Special Olympics basketball game was held at South Point High School, with teams made up of students and staff from Fairland, Coal Grove, Symmes Valley, Chesapeake, South Point, Collins Career Technical Center and staff from Necco, Sowards Bail Bonds, House of Grace, Third and Center, Peoples Bank, Tri-State DD and Hecla Water. South Point basketball coach Travis Wise, along with a couple of current and former players, served as referees.

Photos by Tim Gearheart / For The Ironton Tribune