Lady Dragons rout Margaretta, 67-28 Published 9:25 pm Sunday, January 15, 2023

By Jim Walker

BERLIN — Now, that’s defense.

The Fairland LadyDragons held the Margaretta Lady Polar Bears to just 8 points in the second half en route to a 67-28 rout Sunday at the Berlin Hiland Classic in the Country.

The Lady Dragons turned an 11-point halftime lead into a rout by limiting the Lady Polar Bears to just 4 points in each of the final 2 quarters.

The Lady Dragons took a 13-8 lead in the first quarter as Tomi Hinkle drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points with Isa Taliaferro and Addison Godby adding baskets.

Jaelle Keller hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points for Margaretta.

The Lady Dragons extended the lead to 31-20 at the half as Bailey Russell had 7 points including a 3-pointer. Hinkle also hit a 3-pointer and Bree Allen added 4 points.

Eden Palomo had a pair of 3-pointers and Raegan Heck and Lilly Edwards also hit triples to account for all of Margaretta’s scoring in the quarter.

Fairland used a 16-2 run in the third quarter to open up a 50-24 lead.

Kamryn Barnitz had 5 points as she and Hinkle hit 3-pointers, Kylee Bruce scored 5 of her 9 points and Allen added 4 more points as Fairland outscored the Lady Polar Bears 19-4.

The fourth quarter was almost a replay of the third quarter as Fairland outscored Margaretta 17-4.

Barnitz had two more 3-pointers, Russell hit a trifecta and 5 different players scored for Fairland.

Fairland’s largest lead was the final score.

The unbeaten Lady Dragons (15-0) were led by Hinkle with 16 points and 4 assists. Allen had 12 points while Barnitz and Russell scored 11 each.

Margaretta (9-5) was led by Keller with 11 points.

Fairland 13 18 19 17 = 67

Margaretta 8 12 4 4 = 28

FAIRLAND (15-0): Tegan Leep 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Isa Taliaferro 1-2 0-4 0-0 2, Addison Godby 3-6 0-1 0-1 6, Reece Barnitz 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Siera Pemberton 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 5-6 0-3 2-3 12, Tomi Hinkle 2-4 4-11 0-0 16, Kamryn Barnitz 1-4 3-5 0-0 11, Bailey Russell 2-3 2-5 1-2 11, Hannah Taylor 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Kylee Bruce 4-4 0-0 1-2 9. Totals: 27-60 4-8 67. 3-pt goals: 9-30. Rebounds: O-16, D-25 = 41 (Godby 10, Bruce 5). Assists: 17 (Hinkle 4, K. Barnitz 3, Godny 3). Turnovers: 10. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

MARGARETTA (9-5): Lilly Edwards 0-3 1-2 0-0 3, Jaelle Keller 3-5 1-2 2-2 11, Julia Berg 0-1 0-1 0-4 0, Grace Paseka 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Eden Palomo 0-0 2-6 1-2 7, Dani Grunden 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Mia Kane 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Raegan Heck 0-3 1-2 3-6 6, Jennifer Patrick 0-1 0-0 1-2 1, Gabi Cullen 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, C Lane 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, E Schaefer 0-2 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 8-31 7-16 28. 3-pt goals: 5-13. Rebounds: 3-O, 19_D = 22 (Palomo 3, Keller 3, Heck 3). Assists: 5 (Heck 2). Turnovers: 17. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.