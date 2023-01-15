Vulgamore leads Waverly by Lady Pointers Published 12:38 am Sunday, January 15, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WAVERLY — Bailey Vulgamore has made a difference for the Waverly Lady Tigers throughout her career.

Email newsletter signup

She added another difference maker efforts on Saturday.

Vulgamore scored a game-high 19 points and reached 1,000 points in her career as they got a 60-44 win over the South Point Lay Pointers.

Waverly (8-5) went ahead 14-8 in the first quarter as Kelli Steward scored 6 points and Vulgamore 4 points.

Camille Hall scored 4 points for the Lady Pointers.

The lead grew to 34-20 at the half as Waverly outscored South Point 20-12 in the second quarter.

Vulgamore hit a 3-pointer as she scored 8 points and Caris Risner got 6 points. Waverly was 7of-8 from the line in the quarter.

Saratina Jackson had 8 points including a pair of 3-pointers for South Point.

The Lady Tigers extended the lead to 48-31 as Vulgamore knocked down a triple and scored 5 points and Paige O’Bryant had 4 points.

Jackson scored 5 more points as she got her third trifecta and Sarah Mitchell scored 4 of her 8 points fr the Lady Pointers.

South Point outscored Waverly 13-12 in the fourth quarter as Hall got 9 points including a 3-pointer with Mitchell and Jackson scoring 2 each.

Stewart and O’Bryant got 4 points each for Waverly.

South Point (3-10) was led by Jackson with 17 points and Hall was right behind with 15.

Stewart had 15 points and O’Bryant 10 for Waverly.

South Point 8 12 11 13 = 44

Waverly 14 20 14 12 = 60

SOUTH POINT (3-10): Kaelyn Jone 1 0 0-0 2, Camille Hall 6 1 0-1 15, Sarah Mitchell 4 0 0-0 8, Emma Saddler 1 0 0-0 2, Keona Hopkins 0 0 0-0 0, Saratina Jackson 3 3 2-2 17. Totals: 15 4 2-3 44. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

WAVERLY (8-5): Kelli Stewart 5 0 5-6 15, Caris Risner 2 0 2-2 6, Morgan Crabtree 2 0 0-0 4, Bailey Vulgamore 5 2 3-5 19, Aerian Tackett 1 0 0-0 2, Sadie Royster 1 0 2-2 4, Paige O’Bryant 5 0 0-0 10. Totals: 21 1 12-15 60. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.