Wenstrup welcomes first week representing Ohio’s new 2nd Congressional District Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 15, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, welcomed the first week officially representing the newly redrawn 2nd Congressional District following the U.S. House of Representatives being sworn in last week.

The boundaries of the new 2nd District stretch across 16 counties from the eastern suburbs of Cincinnati to Circleville and Pomeroy, spanning along the Ohio River and now includes Lawrence County.

Lawrence County was previously in the 6th District, which is represented by Republican Bill Johnson.

Wenstrup has represented Ohio’s 2nd District for the last 10 years in Congress. Following Constitutionally-mandated redistricting, he continues to represent the redrawn district.

“I am fortunate to continue serving the people of Southern Ohio in Congress,” Wenstrup said in a news release. “Our region represents some of the very best of America, and it is an honor to be your voice in the halls of Congress, fighting to leave a freer and safer America for the next generation.”

The expanded Second District includes all of Clermont, Clinton, Pike, Adams, Brown, Highland, Ross, Scioto, Pickaway, Hocking, Vinton, Jackson, Lawrence, Gallia, and Meigs counties, as well as a portion of Fayette County.