High School Basketball Standings

Published 12:00 am Monday, January 16, 2023

By Staff Reports

Ohio Valley Conference

Boys’ Basketball Standings

(Through Games Oct. 14)

Email newsletter signup

Team                       OVC           All

W L W L

South Point 7 1 11 3

Fairland 6 2 10 4

Ironton 4 2 6 4

Gallipolis 5 3 11 4

Coal Grove 3 5 4 9

Chesapeake 2 5 4 9

Portsmouth 2 6 4 8

Rock Hill 1 6 5 6

—————

Southern Ohio Conference 1

Boys’ Basketball Standings

Team                       SOC           All

W L W L

Green 8 0 11 4

Notre Dame 5 2 8 5

St. Joseph 4 3 7 5

Western 4 3 7 7

Symmes Valley 4 4 6 6

New Boston 4 4 7 7

Sciotoville East 1 7 4 8

Porss. Clay 0 7 0 13

—————

Southern Ohio Conference 2

Boys’ Basketball Standings

Team                       SOC           All

W L W L

Minford 9 0 11 1

Lucasvile Valley 7 2 10 2

South Webster 5 3 10 3

Wheelersburg 5 3 8 4

Northwest 4 3 8 4

Beaver Eastern 3 6 8 7

Portsmouth West 3 6 5 8

Oak Hill 2 8 5 9

Waverly 1 8 1 11

—————

Ohio Valley Conference

Girls’ Basketball Standings

Team                       OVC           All

W L W L

Fairland 10 0 15 0

Rock Hill 9 1 11 5

Portsmouth 7 2 14 3

Chesapeake 5 5 10 5

South Point 3 6 3 10

Coal Grove 2 7 9 7

Ironton 2 7 3 13

Gallipolis 0 10 2 14

—————

Southern Ohio Conference 1

Girls’’ Basketball Standings

Team                       SOC           All

W L W L

Notre Dame 11 0 15 0

Symmes Valley 7 2 8 7

New Boston 5 4 8 6

Portsmouth Clay 5 4 6 8

Western 4 5 5 10

Green 4 6 5 7

St. Joseph 2 6 2 11

Sciotoville East 0 11 2 13

—————

Southern Ohio Conference 2

Girls’’ Basketball Standings

Team                       SOC           All

W L W L

Portsmouth West 10 1 14 1

Wheelersburg 9 1 13 1

Minford 9 2 11 4

Waverly 6 5 8 5

South Webster 6 5 9 5

Lucasville Valley 3 7 5 9

Beaver Eastern 3 7 3 11

Northwest 1 9 2 12

Oak Hill 0 10 0 15

More z RSS Twitter

Hubbard’s 98-yard fumble return lifts Bengals over Ravens

Alabama basketball player facing murder charge

Clowney apologizes to Garrett for Browns favoritism comments

Giants upset Vikings in wild card round, 31-24

Print Article

  • Polls

    There are a number of mayors up for re-election this year. How satisfied are you with leadership in your municipality?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections