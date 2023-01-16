High School Basketball Standings
Published 12:00 am Monday, January 16, 2023
Ohio Valley Conference
Boys’ Basketball Standings
(Through Games Oct. 14)
Team OVC All
W L W L
South Point 7 1 11 3
Fairland 6 2 10 4
Ironton 4 2 6 4
Gallipolis 5 3 11 4
Coal Grove 3 5 4 9
Chesapeake 2 5 4 9
Portsmouth 2 6 4 8
Rock Hill 1 6 5 6
—————
Southern Ohio Conference 1
Boys’ Basketball Standings
Team SOC All
W L W L
Green 8 0 11 4
Notre Dame 5 2 8 5
St. Joseph 4 3 7 5
Western 4 3 7 7
Symmes Valley 4 4 6 6
New Boston 4 4 7 7
Sciotoville East 1 7 4 8
Porss. Clay 0 7 0 13
—————
Southern Ohio Conference 2
Boys’ Basketball Standings
Team SOC All
W L W L
Minford 9 0 11 1
Lucasvile Valley 7 2 10 2
South Webster 5 3 10 3
Wheelersburg 5 3 8 4
Northwest 4 3 8 4
Beaver Eastern 3 6 8 7
Portsmouth West 3 6 5 8
Oak Hill 2 8 5 9
Waverly 1 8 1 11
—————
Ohio Valley Conference
Girls’ Basketball Standings
Team OVC All
W L W L
Fairland 10 0 15 0
Rock Hill 9 1 11 5
Portsmouth 7 2 14 3
Chesapeake 5 5 10 5
South Point 3 6 3 10
Coal Grove 2 7 9 7
Ironton 2 7 3 13
Gallipolis 0 10 2 14
—————
Southern Ohio Conference 1
Girls’’ Basketball Standings
Team SOC All
W L W L
Notre Dame 11 0 15 0
Symmes Valley 7 2 8 7
New Boston 5 4 8 6
Portsmouth Clay 5 4 6 8
Western 4 5 5 10
Green 4 6 5 7
St. Joseph 2 6 2 11
Sciotoville East 0 11 2 13
—————
Southern Ohio Conference 2
Girls’’ Basketball Standings
Team SOC All
W L W L
Portsmouth West 10 1 14 1
Wheelersburg 9 1 13 1
Minford 9 2 11 4
Waverly 6 5 8 5
South Webster 6 5 9 5
Lucasville Valley 3 7 5 9
Beaver Eastern 3 7 3 11
Northwest 1 9 2 12
Oak Hill 0 10 0 15