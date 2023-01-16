Roger Morgan Published 3:27 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

Roger Morgan

Oct. 19, 1951–Jan. 15, 2023

Roger “Dee” Morgan, 71, of Ironton, passed away at home on Jan. 15, 2023, after a short illness.

He was born Oct. 19, 1951, in Ironton, a son of the late Jack Zane and Adrian (Nance) Morgan.

He is survived by his wife, Melinda (Deeds) Morgan; his sons, Eric Shane (Julie) Morgan and Jarrod Zane (Hope) Morgan; four grandchildren, Channon Morgan, Marshall Gibbs, Carter Morgan and Shelby Morgan; his only brother, Jack Lee (Susan) Morgan; sisters-in-law, Rita Deeds and Gail (Bazell) Nourse and niece, Jennifer (Justin) Elkins.

Dee was a 1971 graduate of Dawson Bryant High School.

Dee was a faithful member of Ice Creek Missionary Baptist Church, where he worked in the van ministry and was custodian of the church.

He was a retired self-employed carpenter, who still enjoyed working part-time in his wood shop.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends, telling his cute stories he loved sharing.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Morgan family.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net