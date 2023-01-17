Appalachian Regional Commission fund assists rural broadband

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

By The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Appalachian Regional Commission is offering $6.3 million in grant money to boost broadband access in dozens of communities.

The commission said it will be the first-ever grant funded through its Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies. It’s designed to provide support to 50 underserved communities in 12 Appalachian states, the commission said in a media release.

The ARC said the focus of the project will be to help selected communities compete for billions in federal broadband funding that will become available later this year.

Email newsletter signup

“Broadband access is essential for Appalachia to thrive and compete in a global economy. Without this support, our most rural communities may be left further behind,” said Gayle Manchin, federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Appalachian communities can learn more and apply at connecthumanity.fund/arise.

More News

Lawrence County Fair 2023 dates announced

Meeting held about former OLBH site being turned into recovery center

Hospice of Huntington announces upcoming bereavement events

Judge appointed in Spoljaric case

Print Article

  • Polls

    There are a number of mayors up for re-election this year. How satisfied are you with leadership in your municipality?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections