FOCUS: Memory Lane

David Jackson barrels down the icy slopes of the floodwall along Moulton’s Field after a January 1998 snowstorm. (The Ironton Tribune | File Photo | Tim Swick)
Lawrence County School Superintendent Harold Shafer congratulates the first-place winner of the 1998 Lawrence County Spelling Bee Whitney Morford, of South Point, and second-place winner Roy Harmon, of Symmes Valley. (The Ironton Tribune | File Photo | Tim Swick)
Ironton Fire Department Lt. Jack DeLong watches as new fireman Joe Stevens hooks a large diameter hose to a hydrant. Stevens was one of three new firemen who started training in January 1998. (The Ironton Tribune | File Photo | Tim Swick)
Rachel Russell, Robin Cade and Sandy Lewis had plans for New Year’s Day 1998. They said they will be watching the Rose Parade — no matter what their significant others had in mind. (The Ironton Tribune | File Photo | Tim Swick)
Sara Basedow, a kindergartner in Mary Haney’s class at St. Lawrence Elementary School, finishes her work on her tray favor. The school made the favors during the 1998 Catholic School Week as mementos to be sent to local nursing homes in hopes of brightening someone’s day. (The Ironton Tribune | File Photo | Tim Swick)
Sara Beth Fritts, a junior at Ironton High School playing the part of Rizzo in the school’s musical “Grease,” practices her blocking during her solo in this January 1998 photo. (The Ironton Tribune | File Photo | Tim Swick)