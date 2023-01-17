Fred Locey Published 3:39 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Fred Locey, 94, of Proctorville, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at The Wyngate at Rivers Edge, Proctorville.

Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Jeff Black officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.