Fred Locey

Published 3:39 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

By Obituaries

Fred Locey

Fred Locey, 94, of Proctorville, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at The Wyngate at Rivers Edge, Proctorville.

Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Jeff Black officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

Karla McClaskey

Chad Lewis

David Morton

Barbara Thompson

Print Article

  • Polls

    There are a number of mayors up for re-election this year. How satisfied are you with leadership in your municipality?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections