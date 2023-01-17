Jeri Fields: Learn about Social Security online Published 12:00 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Social Security programs touch the lives of more than 70 million people. We work hard to ensure critical benefits and other services are accessible to you. Consider the start of the new year as an opportunity for you to engage with Social Security online. This begins with creating your free and secure personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Once you create an account, you can:

• Apply for retirement, spouses, or disability benefits.

• Apply for Medicare.

Email newsletter signup

• Check your application status.

• Request a replacement Social Security number card.

If you do not receive Social Security benefits, you can use your personal my Social Security account to:

• Get personalized retirement benefit estimates.

• Get your Social Security Statement.

• Get estimates for spouse’s benefits.

• Get instant proof that you do not receive benefits.

If you receive benefits, you can use your personal my Social Security account to:

• Change your address (Social Security benefits only).

• Set up or change your direct deposit information (Social Security benefits only).

• Instantly get proof of benefits.

• Print your SSA-1099.

Please share this information with your friends and loved ones who may need it.

— Jeri Fields is the manager of the district Social Security office in Ironton.