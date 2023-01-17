Karla McClaskey Published 3:53 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

May 1, 1930–Jan. 15, 2023

Karla Faye McClaskey, 92, of South Point, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Mrs. McClaskey was born May 1, 1930 in Lawrence County, a daughter to the late Lawrence and Lula (Walker) Beard.

Karla married the love of her life on Aug. 9, 1947, James L. McClaskey, Sr., and they enjoyed 42 years of marriage until his death in 1989.

Mrs. McClaskey was a graduated from Ironton High School.

She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, James McClaskey Jr. and Robert “Jay” McClaskey; also, two sisters and brothers-in-law, Ann and Fred Gibson and Virginia and Clyde Meadows; and one brother, Frank Beard

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, John McClaskey, of Ironton, Jack (Brenda) McClaskey, of South Point and Janet LeBlanc, of South Point. She is also survived by several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; two special nieces, Linda and Sissy; as well as a host of other family and friends who will mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends 11 a.m.–noon Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

The funeral will begin at noon Friday, with Pastor Jeff Cremeans officiating.

To offer condolences to the McClaskey family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.