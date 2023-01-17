Lady Hornets take control to beat Ironton Published 2:28 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — The Lady Hornets found themselves at the controls.

The Coal Grove Lady Hornets were in control as they beat the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers 45-33 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

“We controlled the game from the tip and the girls played great defense most of the night. We wanted to limit their 3-point looks which we did,” said LadyHornets’ coach Nick Miller.

Kelsey Fraley and Alivia Noel scored 4 points each as Coal Grove grabbed a 12-2 lead in the first quarter.

Evan Williams had the lone Ironton basket.

Both teams scored 14 points in the second quarter and the Lady Hornets had a 26-16 lead at the half.

Kinsey Keeney scored 4 points and Autumn Hicks hit a 3-pointers for the Lady Hornets.

Williams scored 8 points for Ironton with Isabel Morgan and Khamil Martin each adding a basket.

Coal Grove (10-7, 3-7) extended its lead to 35-19 in the third quarter by outscoring Ironton 9-3.

Noel and Fraley combined for 7 points and Kenadee Keaton added a basket for the Lady Hornets’ total.

Williams had Ironton’s 3 points.

Ironton (3-14, 2-8) tried to make a comeback in the fourth quarter but the Lady Tigers were only able to cu 4 points off he deficit.

Morgan scored 6 points, Williams got 4 points with White and Teegan Carpenter getting baskets.

Noel scored 5 points as she hit 3-of-4 at the line while Keeney got 3 points including 1-of-3 at the line.

“We need to finish the game better. We had an 18-point lead with three minutes to go. We missed some lay-ups and the front end of the bonus to give them an opportunity to close the gap,” said Miller.

Noel led Coal Grove with 16 points and Fraley had 11.

Williams scored 17 points and Morgan got 8 for Ironton.

Ironton 2 14 3 14 = 33

Coal Grove 12 14 9 10 = 45

IRONTON (3-14, 2-8): Peyton Deer 0 0 0-0 0, Khamil Martin 1 0 0-2 2, Evan Williams 8 0 1-2 17, Teegan Carpenter 2 0 0-0 4, Lexi McCall 0 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Williams 0 0 0-0 0, Isabel Morgan 4 0 0-0 8, Emerson White 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 15 0 1-4 33. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: White.

COAL GROVE (10-7, 3-7): Kelsey Fraley 4 0 3-4 11, Kinsey Keeney 4 0 1-3 9, Alivia Noel 5 1 3-5 16, Autum Hicks 0 1 0-0 3, Kenadee Keaton 3 0 0-0 6, Jenna Hicks 0 0 0-0 0, Abbie Deeds 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 2 7-12 45. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.