Lady Panthers down Green

Published 2:22 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

By Jim Walker


Chesapeake Lady Panthers’ senior Robin Isaacs (with ball) goes around a Green Lady Bobcats defender to get to the basket. Chesapeake beat the Lady Bobcats 58-18 on Monday in a non-league game. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

CHESAPEAKE — Getting a fast start meant getting an easy win for the Chesapeake Lady Panthers.

The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 26-point first half lead as they celebrated senior night with a 58-18 win over the Green Lady Bobcats on Monday.

Sophi Hutchinson had 16 points to lead the Lady Panthers (11-5) with Brooklyn McComas and Hannah Webb adding 9 points each.

Hutchinson scored 8 points, Kate Ball drained a trey as she scored 5 points and both Robin Isaacs — the team’s lone senior — and Webb had baskets to give Chesapeake a 17-2 first quarter lead.

Webb scored 7 points and Erin Hicks got 6 points as the Lady Panthers extended the lead to 37-11 at the half.

Mylee Hunt hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points and Ava Abrams got 4 points in the quarter for Green (5-8).

Hutchinson hit a pair of 3-pointers with Brooklyn McComas and Clairynn Romans added baskets for the Lady Panthers and it was 47-15.

Alex Smith got all 4 of Green’s points.

Riley Isaacs hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points, Brooklyn McComas had 4 points as Chesapeake outscored Green 11-3 in the fourth quarter.

Katelinn Satterfield hit a trifecta for Green.

Smith had 6 points to lead the Lady Bobcats (5-8).

Green       2 9 4 3 = 18

Chesapeake 17 20 10 11 = 58

GREEN (5-8): Katelinn Satterfield 0 1 0-0 3, Lori Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Alex Smith 3 0 0-0 6, Mylee Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Abrams 2 0 0-0 4, Mylee Hunt 1 1 0-0 5, Isabella Conley 0 0 0-0 0, Makayla Laber 0 0 0-0 0, Natalie Butler 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 2 0-2 18. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (11-5): Olivia Harris 0 0 0-0 0, Sophi Hutchinson 5 2 0-0 16, Riley Isaacs 1 1 0-0 5, Robin Isaacs 1 0 0-0 2, Abbey Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Emily Combs 0 0 0-0 0, Kate Ball 2 1 0-0 7, Brooklyn McComas 3 1 0-0 9, Hannah Webb 4 0 1-2 9, Erin Hicks 2 0 2-3 6, Clairynn Romans 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 20 53-5 58. Fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.

