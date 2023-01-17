Lady Vikings depth proves to be too much for Lady Flyers, 46-33 Published 2:27 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings like to run, which is why they play so many players.

The Lady Vikings used all 13 players with 8 scorings as they beat the St. Joseph Flyers 46-33 on Monday in a Southern Ohio Conference game.

Desiree Simpson scored 6 points in the first quarter as the Lady Vikings took an 11-8 lead.

Gracie Damron scored 3 points, Addison Murray and Mia Weber got 2 each and Addison Philabaun added a free throw.

Simpson scored 6 more points in the second quarter with Lydia Saunders, Jordy Ellison, Hailee Beckett and Brenna Tibbs all getting a basket and the lead was 25-14 at the half.

Ava Weber scored all 6 of her points in the quarter for the Lady Flyers.

Ellison scored 7 points to pace the Lady Vikings in the third quarter. Lindsey Freeman, Kaylee Maynard, Saunders and Tibbs all had baskets and the lead grew to 40-18.

Mia Weber had 3 points and Aubrey Sutton a foul shot for St. Joseph’s total.

The Lady Flyers outscored the Lady Vikings 15-6 in the fourth quarter as Mia Weber scored 8 points, Damron got a basket and 2 free throws, Philabaun had a basket and Murray a free throw.

Symmes Valley’s 6 points in the quarter came on baskets by Saunders, Beckett and Simpson.

The Lady Vikings (9-7, 8-2) were led by Simpson with a game-high 14 points, Ellison 11 points and Saunders added 8 points

St. Joseph (2-12, 2-7) was paced by Mia Weber with 13 points and 7 rebounds.

Damron had 7 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocked shots for the Lady Flyers. Ava Weber pulled down 6 boards and Murray grabbed 5.

Sym. Valley 11 14 15 6 = 46

St. Joseph 8 6 4 15 = 33

SYMMES VALLEY (9-7, 8-2): Lindsey Freeman 1 0 0-0 2, Lydia Saunders 4 0 0-0 8, Kaylee Maynard 1 0 0-0 2, Hailee Beckett 2 0 0-0 4, Jordy Ellison 5 0 1-1 11, Brenna Tibbs 2 0 0-0 4, Evan Sells 0 0 0-0 0, Desiree Simpson 7 0 0-0 14, Enola Cade 0 0 0-0 0, Riley Loudenburg 0 0 0-0 0, Kaycee Thompson 0 0 0-0 0, Allie Day 0 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Maynard 0 0 1-2 1. Totals: 22 0 2-3 46. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

ST. JOSEPH (2-12, 2-7): Gracie Damron 2 0 3-4 7, Addison Philabaun 1 0 1-2 3, Aubrey Sutton 0 0 1-2 1, Addison Murray 1 0 1-2 3, Ava Weber 3 0 0-1 6, Mia Weber 5 0 3-5 13. Totals: 12 0 9-15 33. Rebounds: xxx (Damron 9, M. Weber 7, A. Weber 6, Murray 5). Blocks: Damron 3. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.