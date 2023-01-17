Lady Vikings depth proves to be too much for Lady Flyers, 46-33

Published 2:27 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

By Jim Walker


Symmes Valley Lady Vikings Allie Day (left) brings the ball up the court as St. Joseph Lady Flyers’ Addison Murray applies defensive pressure. The Lady Vikings won, 46-33. (Robert S. Stevens of the Gold Studio in Ironton)

The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings like to run, which is why they play so many players.

The Lady Vikings used all 13 players with 8 scorings as they beat the St. Joseph Flyers 46-33 on Monday in a Southern Ohio Conference game.

Desiree Simpson scored 6 points in the first quarter as the Lady Vikings took an 11-8 lead.

Gracie Damron scored 3 points, Addison Murray and Mia Weber got 2 each and Addison Philabaun added a free throw.

Simpson scored 6 more points in the second quarter with Lydia Saunders, Jordy Ellison, Hailee Beckett and Brenna Tibbs all getting a basket and the lead was 25-14 at the half.

Ava Weber scored all 6 of her points in the quarter for the Lady Flyers.

Ellison scored 7 points to pace the Lady Vikings in the third quarter. Lindsey Freeman, Kaylee Maynard, Saunders and Tibbs all had baskets and the lead grew to 40-18.

Mia Weber had 3 points and Aubrey Sutton a foul shot for St. Joseph’s total.

The Lady Flyers outscored the Lady Vikings 15-6 in the fourth quarter as Mia Weber scored 8 points, Damron got a basket and 2 free throws, Philabaun had a basket and Murray a free throw.

Symmes Valley’s 6 points in the quarter came on baskets by Saunders, Beckett and Simpson.

The Lady Vikings (9-7, 8-2) were led by Simpson with a game-high 14 points, Ellison 11 points and Saunders added 8 points

St. Joseph (2-12, 2-7) was paced by Mia Weber with 13 points and 7 rebounds.

Damron had 7 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocked shots for the Lady Flyers. Ava Weber pulled down 6 boards and Murray grabbed 5.

Sym. Valley 11 14 15 6 = 46

St. Joseph    8 6 4 15 = 33

SYMMES VALLEY (9-7, 8-2): Lindsey Freeman 1 0 0-0 2, Lydia Saunders 4 0 0-0 8, Kaylee Maynard 1 0 0-0 2, Hailee Beckett 2 0 0-0 4, Jordy Ellison 5 0 1-1 11, Brenna Tibbs 2 0 0-0 4, Evan Sells 0 0 0-0 0, Desiree Simpson 7 0 0-0 14, Enola Cade 0 0 0-0 0, Riley Loudenburg 0 0 0-0 0, Kaycee Thompson 0 0 0-0 0, Allie Day 0 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Maynard 0 0 1-2 1. Totals: 22 0 2-3 46. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

ST. JOSEPH (2-12, 2-7): Gracie Damron 2 0 3-4  7, Addison Philabaun 1 0 1-2 3, Aubrey Sutton 0 0 1-2 1, Addison Murray 1 0 1-2 3, Ava Weber 3 0 0-1 6, Mia Weber 5 0 3-5 13. Totals: 12 0 9-15 33. Rebounds: xxx (Damron 9, M. Weber 7, A. Weber 6, Murray 5). Blocks: Damron 3. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.

