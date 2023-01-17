Lawrence County Fair 2023 dates announced

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

By Staff Reports

Bentlee Holland leads his hog into ring at the Lawrence County Fair on July 12, 2022. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)

The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the dates of all of the state’s county fairs.

The Lawrence County Fair in Proctorville will run July 8-15.

Scioto County’s fair is set for Aug. 7-12.

The Gallia County fair will be July 31-Aug. 5.

The Jackson County fair will be July 13-22.

During the summer months, Ohio has Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs as well as the Ohio State Fair, which is July 26-Aug. 6.

In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, the Ohio Department of Agriculture is responsible for helping to assure the safety of fair amusement rides, monitoring livestock shows to help assure honest competition and coordinating animal health efforts with local veterinarians.

To keep updated about the Lawrence County Fair, go to www.lawrencecountyohiofair.com.

