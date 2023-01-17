Redwomen use fast start to cruise their way past Vinton County

Published 2:23 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

By Jim Walker

McARTHUR — The Rock Hill Redwomen were in high gear.

The Redwomen came out firing as they built a big lead early and routed the Vinton County Lady Vikings 50-13 on Monday.

Rock Hill (12-5) built a 19-3 first quarter lead as Hazley Matthews hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points with Hope Easterling getting 5 points and Hadyn Bailey 4 points.

The lead was 38-8 at the half as both Bailey and Matthews drained 3-pointers and scored 7 points each and Lola Hankins drilled a trey.

Matthews led Rock Hill with 16 points, Bailey scored 14, Easterling had 8 points, Hankins scored 7 while Risner had 5 points and Haleigh Risner racked up 8 blocked shots.

Rock Hill    19 19 10 2 = 50

Vinton Co. 3 5 2 3 = 13

ROCK HILL (12-5): Hadyn Bailey 5 1 1-3 14, Hope Easterling 3 0 2-3 8, Hazley Matthews 5 2 0-2 16, Haleigh Risner 0 0 0-0 0, J’lynn Risner 0 1 2-4 5, Lola Hankins 0 1 4-8 7, Savannah Kidd 0 0 0-0 0, Abigail Payne 0 0 0-0 0, Josie Kidd 0 0 0-0 0, Gabby Ward 0 0 0-0 0, Blayr Knipp 0 0 0-0 0, Rose Beckett 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 4 9-16 50. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

VINTON COUNTY (3-11): Lakin Williams 0 1 0-0 3, Maddie Cain 0 0 1-2 1, Morgan Davis 0 1 0-0 3, Emma Leaming 3 0 0-2 6, Madison Fannin 0 0 0-0 0, Karis Caudill 0 0 0-0 0, Lindsey Riddle 0 0 0-0 0, Gracie Peters 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Maynard 0 0 0-0 0, Caryssa Brisker 0 0 0-0 0, Leila Haislop 0 0 0-0 0, Cherokee Barrett 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 2 1-4 13. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

