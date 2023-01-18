Allen scores 32 as Fairland downs Coal Grove

Published 12:35 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By Jim Walker

COAL GROVE — Leading by just 2 points after the first quarter, the Fairland Dragons decided to cut to the Chase.

Chase Allen, that is.

Allen scored a career high 32 points as the Dragons downed the Coal Grove Hornets 73-36 in an Ohio Valley Conference game Tuesday.

Brody Buchanan had 15 points, Will Davis got 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals. Allen also had 2 assists and 3 steals.

Coal Grove was led by Caden Turner with 10 points.

Allen scored 6 points and Buchanan hit a triple as the Dragons led 11-9.

Landon Davis hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Hornets.

Fairland (11-4,7-2) erupted in the second quarter by outscoring the Hornets 24-11 to lead 35-20 at the half.

Allen drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points, Zion Martin hit a 3-pointer and scored all 5 of his points, Buchanan had a trey and 2 foul shots and Will Davis scored 4 points for the Dragons.

Turner had 5 points for in the quarter for the Hornets (4-10, 3-6).

The Dragons offense remained on fire in the this quarter as they outscored Coal Grove 29-7 and the lead ballooned to 64-27.

Allen was sizzling as he buried 2 shots from behind the arc and scored 18 points in the quarter. Buchanan added a 3-pointer and scored 7 points.

Mullins had another 3-pointer while Gavin Gipson and Turner each went 2-of-2 from the line.

Keegan Smith score 6 p lints and Maddox Gue hit a trifecta for the Dragons in the fourth quarter while Luke Jenkins scored 4 points and Turner added 3 for Coal Grove.

Fairland    11 24 29 9 = 73

Coal Grove 9 11 7 9 = 36

FAIRLAND (11-4, 7-2): Will Davis 4 0 0-0 8, Chase Allen 9 4 2-2 32, Turk Fowler 0 0 0-0 0, Zion Martin 1 1 0-0 5, J.D. Thacker 0 0 0-0 0, Steeler Leep 1 0 0-0 2, Noah Marcum 0 0 0-0 0, Cliff Fransen 0 0 0-0 0, Keegan Smith 4 0 0-0 8, Luke Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Trevor Lochow 0 0 0-0 0, Jameson Lauder 0 0 0-0 0, Brody Buchanan 2 3 2-2 15, Maddox Gue 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 29-56 4-4 73. 3-pt goals: 9-27. Rebounds: 27 (Davis 5, Allen 5, Thacker 4). Assists: 9 (Davis 2, Allen 2, Thacker 2). Steals: 9 (Allen 3, Davis 3, Buchanan 2). Turnovers: 8. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (4-10, 3-6): Gavin Gipson 0 0 3-4 3, Luke Jenkins 2 0 0-1 4, Steven Simpson 1 0 0-0 2, Kaden Murphy 0 0 0-0 0, John Turner 0 0 0-0 0, Landon Davis 1 2  0-2 8, Dryzen Mullens 1 1 0-0 5, Elijah Dillon 1 0 0-0 2, Kody Harmon 0 0 0-0 0, Karson Frecka 1 0 0-0 2, Caden Turner 3 0 4-5 10. Totals: 13-35 7-12 36. 3-pt goals: 3-14. Rebounds: 16 (Frecka 3, C. Turner 3). Assists: 3 (J. Turner 2). Steals: 2 (Mullens 2). Turnovers: 17. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: Gipson.

