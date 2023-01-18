Death at adult group home being investigated

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Ironton Police Department is investigating a fight at an adult group home that left one man dead.

On Sunday, the IPD got a call about a fight between two residents at Fout’s Adult Group Home, located at 803 S. Sixth St.

When officers arrived, they found an unconscious mane laying face down on a rear porch of the residence. Upon closer investigation, they found that the man was dead.

IPD detectives and an investigator from the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office were called to further investigate.

One person was arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail.

At this time, further information including names of those involved, are not being released until the notification of family members.

The investigation is still ongoing.

