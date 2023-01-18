Delmar Forth Published 12:42 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Delmar Forth

June 3, 1935–Jan. 17, 2023

Delmar “Gene” Forth, 87, of Coal Grove, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He was born June 3, 1935 in Mason County, West Virginia, son of the late Hugh and Lillian Holley Forth.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Laura Malone; one sister, Nellie Preston; and one brother, Charles Forth.

Gene was a United State Army veteran, worked as a grocer for over 60 years and a member of Unity Baptist Church in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sena Eastham Forth; one son, Richard Forth; one son-in-law, John Malone; one grandson, John Scott Malone; three granddaughters, Natasha (Brad) Swarts, Amanda (Tim Nunnery) Forth and Alyssa Forth; one great-granddaughter, and two great grandsons.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, with Rev. Brad Callaway officiating.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.