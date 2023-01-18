EDITORIAL: A change of the guard Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

With a new year, comes a new president for the Lawrence County Commission.

The body voted last week to name Commissioner Colton Copley to the position, replacing DeAnna Holiday in that role.

Holliday, now the commissioner with the most seniority, wrapped up her time in the role and pointed to several projects that benefitted the county.

First and foremost is Project First Impression, which she made a centerpiece of her first run for the office. Through it, beautification and cleanup events have took place throughout the county over the past several years and it has produced real results.

There is also the Child Initiative with the Lawrence County Department of Job and Family Services, as well the work the county has done to promote the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

The national program provides free books to children who enroll and, as numbers released by the state last year showed, Lawrence County has done a great job at making the public aware of the opportunity the program provides and its enrollment was well above the state average.

In her time on the commission and in leading, Holliday has always been accessible and available for information on county business and has shown dedication to her work.

We commend her on a job well done and look forward to what Copley will bring to the position.